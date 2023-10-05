Indore: Another Accused Of Online Fraud Held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused of duping people on the pretext of redeeming reward points of credit cards was arrested by the crime branch on Wednesday. Earlier, the crime branch had arrested a person, who developed the fake links of the banks to gain trust of the people before duping them.

According to the crime branch, two people were duped of Rs 24,000 and Rs 48,000 by the callers, who posed themselves as bank officers and lured them on the pretext of redeeming their reward points on their credit cards. In this connection, the crime branch had arrested a person named Vishal Kumar of Haryana a few days ago. Vishal had allegedly developed fake links with bank names to send them to the people.

During the investigation, his accomplice named Akash Verma of Ghaziabad was also arrested by the crime branch. He used to take links from Vishal and gave them to gangs indulging in this crime across the country. Police believe that more people could be part of this racket further investigation is on.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)