Indore: Another accused of embezzlement arrested in Rewa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused was arrested on Sunday in connection with a case of fraud of Rs 6 crore with a liquor contractor. The police said that the accused had been hiding in Rewa for a few months and he was arrested from there. A search is on for the other accused.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said a case had been registered against some employees of a liquor contractor for swindling him out of Rs 6 crore within a few months. Some of the accused had been arrested. Acting on a tip, accused Rajkumar Tiwari, of Kushwah Nagar area, was arrested from Rewa. He was taken to the city and further investigations are on. The accused is being questioned about other accomplices involved in the crime