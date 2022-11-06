Indore: Start 100-bed district hospital by next July says Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary

FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the efforts that the government is making for better health services, public health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, during his visit to the city on Saturday, made a surprise inspection of the District Hospital located at Dhar Road. He expressed his displeasure to the officials of the construction agency, Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, and other officials over the delay in construction of the hospital building. He instructed that a 100-bed facility be started by next July.

On the delay in construction, Housing Board officials said the hospital was initially designed for 100 beds, but later this number increased to 300 beds. So, there had been a delay in the foundation preparation. With a fresh estimate sanctioned, the 100-bed hospital will be started in July 2023. The Board officials said the lower wing would be operational in the next two months.

Dr Chaudhary also held talks with the doctors present at the hospital. He said all the doctors in the department awaiting promotion for years had been promoted. Apart from this, a separate cadre has been prepared for doctors. Fresh posting of doctors is also being done in all the hospitals of the state. No stone would be left unturned in providing proper health care services to patients in government hospitals, he added.

Inspects gynaecological OPD, vaccination centre

During the inspection, Dr Chaudhary visited the Vaccination Centre and Gynaecological OPD on the premises of the District Hospital, besides the Labour Room. Here, he interacted with the patients. During this, he asked a patient named Payal admitted to the labour room about the facilities being provided at the hospital. In response, Payal’s mother, Mirabai, said that all facilities were being provided in the gynecological OPD of the district hospital. Pregnant women are being given milk and laddus in the morning. Nothing has to be brought from the market here.

After this, Dr Chaudhary spoke to the female patients outside the OPD and also cisited the store-room for medicines, where information related to medicine distribution and staff was taken from the officials. During this, he discussed with the civil surgeon and other doctors about all the arrangements for treatment in the hospital. He said the Nanda Nagar Maternity Home was also to be upgraded. There, too, all facilities are being developed for pregnant women.