Indore: Annual income and expenses to be base of fee fixation of pvt colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had announced last month that it would regulate fees charged by private colleges under its wings, said on Monday that annual income and expenses were going to be the base of fee fixation.

At a meeting with private college principals, the university officers said that annual statements of income and expenses would be sought from colleges so that the DAVV regulatory committee could do fixation of the fees. Principals of about 80 colleges were present at the meeting which was chaired by vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain.

Rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma, executive council member Mangal Mishra, DCDC professor Rajiv Dixit and DSW professor LK Tripathi were also present at the meeting. Dixit gave information regarding the fee regulatory committee and the need for it. He said that the fixation would be done so that no college could charge unjustified fees from the students. From the next session, the fee structures decided by the regulatory committee would be implemented, he added.

Colleges to be responsible if ragging happens

Dean of students’ welfare professor LK Tripathi directed colleges to form an anti-ragging committee according to the UGC rules. He said the UGC guidelines clearly stated that every college had to form anti-ragging committees before commencement of the new academic session. ‘Many colleges haven’t sent the information of the committees to the university as yet. In such a situation, if ragging takes place at any college, the university will take action according to the UGC norms against the college,’ he added. Rector Ashok Sharma suggested that colleges apply for provisional accreditation from NAAC if they are not readied for grading

Principals claim DAVV is sluggish

§ During the meeting, the principals also presented their views. They claimed that the attitude of the university administration was very sluggish in matters related to grant of affiliation and appointment of Code-28. ‘It takes two to three months to form a committee for affiliation. The committee membes also delay pre-affiliation inspection for several months. Private College Principals’ Association president Dr Rajiv Jhalani said that even colleges which had deposited fees in January had not received affiliation letters yet

§ Similarly, there was talk of a delay in the appointment of Code-28 and continuation of the Code-28 status in case of change of college by the teacher. The principals said, just as enrolment numbers are given to students, similar numbers should be issued to the faculty so that the whole process does not have to be done again in case of any change of college. The vice-chancellor assured them that a proposal would be made for this