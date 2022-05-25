Indore: Animal cruelty cases constantly rising in the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Animal cruelty cases are on the rise as human-animal conflicts make a bigger comeback this year—especially in May 2022. The number of cases registered against animal cruelty had seen a fall during the lockdowns enforced for Covid-19. But, this year, they have broken all records in the first 25 days of May in Indore.

In 2022, 15 cases have already been registered against residents who harmed animals around them. Almost all the cases show violent behaviour and harm caused to stray dogs. From this, six cases were reported in the past 25 days of May, including two on Wednesday.

The number of cases further spiked on Wednesday as one more case against a resident of Kanadiya. Complainant Akanksha Jaiswal, resident of Mitrabandu Nagar, alleged that Sugna Jaged injured a stray dog by pelting stones at him.

A couple of days ago, another incident was recorded in which some people beat a dog with cement bricks and broke his paw, leaving him helpless. The dog was later rescued by animal activists and taken to a veterinarian doctor. Its leg had burst open and had to be stitched. The dog is still recovering.

On the other hand, there have been various townships that are protesting against the presence of stray dogs in their areas. Bhawna Sharma, along with other administrative members of Shalimar Township, said, “A township is a closed premise like a house, so we have every right to remove stray dogs from our area, especially as they have made our lives difficult by blocking public places.”

Bullish behaviour unacceptable

In another incident, a bull was injured due to overloading of a bullock cart at the Central Kotwali, Indore. The bull broke its leg and was severely bleeding when it fell. The cart owner had overloaded the cart and the bull could not handle this. The bull lost its strength and collapsed. It was unable to get up. Its leg was bleeding in places several and the animal had to be rescued by a team of the MP Police Assistance Centre against Animal Cruelty. A video on mistreatment of the bull was trending on social media. Further action will be taken by the centre soon.

More cases reported; FIR in a few

‘The number of cases against residents harming innocent animals is rising every day. It’s a matter of great concern,’ state coordinator at the MP Police Assistance Centre against Animal Cruelty Priyanshu Jain said. She added that several cases were being reported, but FIRs were not registered in all of these.

‘It’s heartbreaking to see how inhuman people have become, especially considering that it’s natural for a starved person or animal to become desperate for food,’ Jain said.