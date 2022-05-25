Indore: MPBSE’s ‘no’ to admission in all ‘deviant’ DElEd institutes

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing a public notice issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has stated that the 2022-’23 academic session would be a “zero year” in DElEd and DPSE institutes for failing to submit their performance appraisal report (PAR) within the prescribed time limit.

Simply put, such deviant institutes will not be able to admit students in the forthcoming session.

In a letter addressed to the institutes, the MPBSE stated that it grants affiliation to institutes offering Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) on the basis of recognition from the NCTE.

As the teacher education regulator has declared “zero year” in institutes which did not submit PAR, its decision remains binding on the MPBSE to follow suit.

According to information, nearly all DElEd institutes in the state will not be able to grant admission in the coming academic session following the NCTE’s decision.

The NCTE recently released a list of the institutes which have submitted their PAR. Institutes whose names are missing in the list are not entitled to admit students.

Why is PAR sought?

Teachers’ education institutes have to submit and share information regarding teachers, students, available infrastructure, facilities and so on with the NCTE.

PAR is sought by the NCTE so that the information remains in the public domain and colleges cannot mislead students and parents about facilities, teachers & fees.

