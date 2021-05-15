Indore: Animal abuse video surfaces on social media, police register FIR against accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of people indulging in animal abuse amid Covid pandemic have surfaced on social media, which has infuriated animal welfare activists. A case based on such a video shot in Indore was registered at Juni Indore police station on Saturday.

The complaint was made by animal activist Priyanshu Jain. “Few days back, we received a complaint on social media through a post, which showed a man beating a white colour dog with a stick,” she said.

The dog suffered injuries due to brutal beating. “Case was filed against Vimarsh Adhwani on the basis of video that went viral on social media, wherein he was seen beating a dog,” Jain said.

“We have been assured of stern action against accused by the police,” Jain said. As per the rules, FIR was registered under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“We had received the information about the incident at 10 am,” Jain said. After verifying the contents of video and other details, it was found that Adhwani is the accused as seen in the video. “He is a resident of Palsikar Colony and probably acted out of rage,” Jain said.