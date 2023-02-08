e-Paper Get App
Indore: Anganwadi workers’ endless wait for salaries

Although the anganwadi workers have joined their duties and are working as per schedule, their wait to receive their pending salaries continues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having lodged a complaint way back in December 2022, the anganwadi workers are an aggrieved lot as they are still waiting to receive their pending salary for the last five months.

On January 21, they protested in front of the collectorate to air their grievances. However, on January 30 Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, Women and Child Development Department had informed the anganwadi workers about the status of their pending salaries.

“The Centre promised to pay our pending salaries by February 5. However, it was just a false hope and now the committee has decided to protest in front of the Chief

Minister’s residence on February 15, where around 2,000 anganwadi workers will take part from 52 districts,” said Rajkumari Goyal, an anganwadi worker.

The workers have formed a committee and have handed a demand draft to the Centre demanding gratuity, provident funds, pension, and insurance. Goyal said, “We have set our demands very clearly, but with all the promises made regarding a pay raise… nothing has been fulfilled.

However, after serving the department for over 15 years, we demand permanent status and the facilities of pension, gratuity, provident funds and insurance.”

Budheliya said, “We are considering their demands and have appealed to the Centre to consider the same. We want the anganwadis to function smoothly hence discussions regarding the demands are regularly held. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take a final decision.”

Indore: Chief engineer of a company duped of Rs 9 lakh
