Indore: Anand Utsav to start in the district today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Anand Utsav’ will begin in the district tomorrow and continue till January 28. During this period, various traditional sports activities will be organised. ‘Anand Utsav’ is being organised in the rural and urban areas of the district after the corona period of the last two years this year.

The purpose of the Utsav is to increase the enthusiasm and joy through participation and relief from depression among the citizens, traditional sports, such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Pithu Race, Towing of Rope, Musical Chairs, Satoliya, Spoon Race, Lemon Race and so on and cultural programmes, such as folk music, dancing, singing, bhajans, kirtans, drama and other programmes decided at the local level.

In the urban areas, Indore Municipal Corporation will organise the events, which has not yet disclosed the date. In the rural areas, the event will be organised under the aegis of the zilla panchayats. In the rural areas, these events will be held at suitable places under 3 to 4 panchayats and, in the urban areas, these events will be held at one or more places, which will be called Anand Utsav sites.

Information about each place and activities will be recorded on the website of the State Anand Sansthan. Anand Utsav will be organised in such a way that citizens of all age groups will be able to participate in the activities. In particular, instructions have been given to include persons with disabilities and women and men above 50 years of age.

Collector Manish Singh has directed all the SDMs, CEOs of all panchayats and chief municipal officers to organise the events. Zilla panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra has been designated nodal officer for the Utsav. Instructions have been given to take special care of the Covid protocol during the events.

Vijay Kumar Mewada, coordinator of the State Anand Sansthan in the district, said a competition is also being organised for the best photos and videos of programmes at the state level after the celebrations of the Utsav. This competition is open to all citizens.

The State Anand Sansthan has also appealed for participation of more people at their nearest venue. In the photo and video competition, a separate first prize of Rs 25,000, second prize of Rs 15,000 and third prize of Rs 10,000 will be given by the State Anand Sansthan, Bhopal. Any interested citizen will be able to upload photos and videos by February 5, 2022, on the link created on the Opportunity tab of the State Anand Sansthan website www.anandsansthanmp.in

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:21 AM IST