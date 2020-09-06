Indore: Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium gutted

Indore: Goods worth crores of rupees gutted after the fire in Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium in Vijay Nagar area early on Sunday. No casualty was reported. The reason of the flames could not be ascertained.

The incident was discovered around 5 am when the security personnel spotted heavy smoke inside the auditorium. He immediately informed the fire brigade and police. The firefighters reached there and used a water tank to douse the flame. According to a fire brigade official, the chairs, curtains, furniture and everything else in the auditorium were gutted. The fire brigade team reached the spot by then the flames had slowed down. It was believed that the fire incident took place due to a short circuit. SP (fire) RS Ningawal also reached the spot.

Auditorium secretary, Abhinav Dhanodkar, said everything in the hall was gutted. The reason behind the fire could not be known. The auditorium was locked from outside and the security personnel of the auditorium spotted the smoke after which he informed others.