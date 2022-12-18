Indore: Amid protests, goods of shops kept on footpath seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday seized goods kept by shopkeepers on footpaths and roadside amid protests by the aggrieved lot.

The IMC removal gang seized goods from shops between Malharganj and Khajuri Bazaar and adjacent markets, filling up seven trucks.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had advised shopkeepers to remove their goods from footpaths and roadsides as it was affecting traffic. For a fortnight, IMC officials made announcements using speakers asking shopkeepers to remove their materials from footpaths and roads.

As the appeals fell on deaf ears, the removal gang led by deputy municipal commissioner Lata Agrawal carried out the drive.

So far, IMC had been carrying out small drives, but today’s drive was a major one and rattled the shopkeepers.

Due to increasing traffic in the city, the corporation is continuously taking action at various places to confiscate goods of those shopkeepers who are keeping items on the roadsides and footpaths, Agrawal said.

Though the removal gang had to face some resistance, police personnel accompanied by removal gang members did not let the situation go out of control.

