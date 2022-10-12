Indore: Ambit of PF in construction sector should be expanded, says Addl CPF commissioner

Pankaj (right), Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Zone of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was welcomed on the visit of Regional Commissioner office by Regional Commissioner Manoranjan Kumar. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Zone of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has instructed that provident fund benefits be extended to a larger number of construction workers.

He was on a visit to the Office of Regional Commissioner of EPFO Indore. He was warmly welcomed by the Regional Commissioner Manoranjan Kumar and all staff members. He reviewed the performance of Regional Commissioner Office and District Offices (Dhar and Khandwa) particularly the sections including Accounts, Compliance, Pension and Grievances. He instructed that pending matters be expedited and PF coverage especially in the construction industry be expanded so that PF benefits can be extended to more and more construction workers as well.

The Additional Commissioner also suggested taking more initiative for ‘PRAYAS’ programme under which PPO is issued on the day of retirement to the employees. The additional commissioner also met members of the EPFO Staff Union Indore & SC/ST Union and discussed the issues concerning staff welfare. He also asked the Union Members to submit their suggestions within 10 days to improve the working of Regional Commissioner Office.

The additional commissioner also appreciated the cleanliness maintained in the office and encouraged the employees to keep up the hygiene and cleanliness and thus contribute their share in maintaining the city as the cleanest city in the country.