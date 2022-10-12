Indore: Bleak chances of rainfall, monsoon to recede in 3 days

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuations in temperature for the past couple of days, Regional Meteorological Department officials said the chances of rainfall in the city for the next few days were bleak. Moreover, the officials also expect the same conditions for another couple of days and the withdrawal of the monsoon in three days’ time.

According to the officials, conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next three to four days. Meanwhile, the city has been witnessing hot and humid weather during the day, cool breezes and drizzles in the evening and misty mornings.

‘Monsoon to winter transition has begun’

‘The transition period between the monsoon and winter has started as the withdrawal of the monsoon will take place in the next three days. Withdrawal of the monsoon has started and the activity will continue for a couple of weeks. Indore will witness foggy mornings and frequent turns in weather conditions for the next couple of days’ — The weatherman

Visibility, temperature & rainfall stats

§ The visibility, on Wednesday morning, also dropped to 2,000 metres and improved gradually

§ Maximum temperature was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal

§ Minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal

§ The seasonal total rainfall has reached 1,266.8 mm, that is 49.3 inches