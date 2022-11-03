Indore: Almost all quota seats filled in CUET (PG) counselling

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost all seats, including that of MBA (Disaster Management), reserved for SC/ST, OBC and EWS categories got filled on the second day of CUET (PG) counselling at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday.

Counselling is going on for filling seats in 18 postgraduate courses, including 17 MBA two-year programmes, at DAVV.

On the second day, all quota seats were filled. DAVV officials were shocked as quota students even opted for MBA (DM) in which generally seats remain vacant.

General category candidates too were invited for counselling on Wednesday. Their counselling started in the evening and continued till late at night. Around 90 per cent general category seats in MBA (Financial Administration), MBA (Marketing Management) and MBA (Human Resources) also got filled.

The university has called the students of general category on Thursday as well.

Apart from the three major specializations courses including Financial Administration, Marketing Management and Human Resources, students opted for MBA programmes in Financial Services, Business Analytics, Electronic Media and Business Economics.

Though around 39,000 students had taken CUET (PG) eyeing DAVV programmes, the number of registrations for counselling stood at only around 2,200 putting the university authorities in fear of whether all seats will be filled.

Much to their relief, all students who turned up for counselling are taking admissions.