Indore: Allen to give free coaching to 15 students

Allen Career Institute will provide free coaching to 15 students, who have scored 100 per cent in the class X board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board. Allen Career Institute is one of the leading institutes in the country for preparation of IIT and NEET examinations.

Institute director Brajesh Maheshwari said that this year, 15 students Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyansh Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskaan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma and Vedika Vishwakarma who have secured 100% will be provided free education by Allen Career Institute Indore and every effort will be made to make their dreams come true.