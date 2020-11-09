Indore: All women's team embarks on pre-Diwali trip

A convoy of five cars loaded with women headed to less-explored nature getaway aboukilometersetres of Indore. The group of women stopped for a refreshing time at a water body ahead of Gram Sanawadiya.

Group admin Shrestha Goyal said, “With Diwali coming on this weekend, everyone is in high spirits and deserves to celebrate.” She added that women have been working to prepare their homes for Diwali and preparing numerous snacks at home for guests.

“Most of us were tired and we needed an escape, an escape to our freedom and joy,” Goyal said. She added that usually people go on vacations during summer holidays, which were missed this year due to covid-19 outspread.

“Now, with summer gone and corona still here, it is less likely that people will enjoy carefree winter vacation either,” Goyal said. Hence, to make up for the much-loved train travel and vacations, the group planned a train themed ride.

“We had a modern train concept where we could watch movies in the car, enjoy a slow ride alongside nature and enjoy food together,” Goyal said.

The group members brought homemade food packages, drinking water, etc. and booked their seat in separate compartment of their car-train.

“We ensured social distancing and took requisite protocols to ensure safety while we explored nature around Indore,” Goyal said.