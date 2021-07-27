Indore: ‘All’ people above 60 years got first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commercial capital of the state is not only the cleanest city of the country but has also added a feather of vaccination to the highest number of people in the state. Moreover, Indore has become the first city in the state which vaccinated ‘all’ of the targeted people above 60 years at least with the first dose of vaccine.

Surprisingly, city health officials have ‘over-achieved’ the target of vaccinating people above the age of 60 years and vaccinated 103 percent people, so far.

As per the vaccination record, the number of targeted people above age 60 year was 3, 01,343 but the department has vaccinated over 3, 09,194 people, so far which is 103 percent of the target.

When it comes to overall vaccination in the city, about 85 percent of the targeted population has got the first dose while over 25 percent have taken the second dose as well.

“Yes, we have vaccinated all the targeted population above 60 years in the city with the first dose of vaccine, as per the data, but only a few would have left in reality. Reason behind ‘over achieved’ target is that people from other cities have also taken the jab in the city and it cannot differentiate from the city’s data without door to door verification,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta.

He said that the availability of vaccine as well as slots for getting vaccine is easy in Indore due to which many people from nearby districts like Dhar, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa, and others came to Indore for being inoculated.

The immunization officer also said that they expect that about 8.6 percent of the total population is of the people above 60 years of age and as the data is in percentage, it may have some difference in actual numbers.

As many as 2933153 doses of vaccines have been administered in the district including 237360 doses for the first dose while 569393 for the second dose.

104 centers to vaccinate over 40,000 people

Health department has planned to vaccinate 40,000 people only with the first and second dose of Covishield and only second dose of Covaxin on Wednesday.

The officials said that they will continue to run the drive for a second dose of vaccination with leftover COVAXIN and they have received a fresh lot of COVISHIELD from the department.

“People will have to book the online slot for getting the jab and few can be vaccinated on spot with the leftover doses after 4 pm,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.