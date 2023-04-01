Indore: Alina, Veda lose their mother, cousin but still unaware of their loss

Bhumika (second from left) with her mother-in-law Deepa holding Hitansh’s hands. The two girls are Alina and Veda. Second from the right is Jeeval Khanchandani, who is Bhumika’s sister-in-law. Hitansh and Bhumika died in the accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters Alina and Veda, who were injured in the heart-wrenching stepwell tragedy, have lost their mother and cousin brother (uncle’s son) but they are still unaware of their loss.

But sensing something was amiss, they were repeatedly saying that they wanted to go to their mother and their relatives were giving excuses and diverting their attention.

Deepa Khanchandani (52) along with her two daughters-in-law Bhumika Khanchandani (mother of Alina and Veda), younger daughter-in-law Jeeval Khanchadani (two-year-old Hitansh’s mother) and the three children had gone to the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple to take part in the havan on Thursday. In the tragedy, they fell into the well. Deepa, Jeeval, Alina and Veda were rescued and they are undergoing treatment in the Apple Hospital while Bhumika and Hitansh could not be saved.

Deepa’s brother Vijay Gulani said that 7-year-old Alina and her 3-year-old younger sister Veda are well but they were scared after the incident. They told media persons that they had gone to lord Shivji Temple where they fell and got injured. Gulani said that the doctor has decided to keep them in the ICU as they are scared. However, they would be discharged from the hospital possibly on Saturday. Their father Umesh and other family members were in the hospital to take care of them.

Mother was informed after child's body was taken out

Gulani said that Hitansh’s body was recovered from the bawdi late on Thursday. Hitansh’s mother Jeeval received injuries on her legs and hands and she is undergoing treatment in the hospital. After Hitansh’s body was recovered from the bawdi, the family members informed her. She got discharged from the hospital to see her child for the last time. Hitansh was the only son of Prem Khanchandani and he was the beloved cousin of Alina and Veda. Prem often posted his photos on social media.

A family member informed that Deepak received fractures so she would be in the hospital for a few more days while Jeeval (Hitansh’s mother) may be discharged soon.