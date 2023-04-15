Indore: Akhilesh puts alliance ball in Congress's court

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and chief of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Congress must take a decision regarding an alliance with SP.

On the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yadav first visited Mhow and later held a press conference at Indore Press Club.

Regarding the role of Congress in the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav said, “it should be decided by the Congress itself, it is a big party, suggestions cannot be given to it. Congress is a national party, it is stronger than regional parties. We want that there should be some or the other alliance which can compete with the BJP.”

He said, “It is an opportunity for the Congress to make alliance with the regional parties and create a strong opposition. Rahul Gandhi went on a padyatra but did not invite us. So the decision will only be of Congress.”

He said that Uttar Pradesh is the state which makes Prime Minister. Samajwadi Party started Metro in Lucknow but the Prime Minister has not been able to start a Metro in his parliamentary constituency.

Attacking the Yogi government, he said, “just now a businessman in Ballia committed suicide by going live on Facebook after being harassed by a money lender because there are BJP people close to the chief minister. There was no discussion about him, why did no encounter take place in this case?” Yadav questioned.

“In Ballia, a young man was beaten to death with sticks. Why don't these killers have an encounter? We are not with any criminal but why is the government discriminating in the name of caste and religion?” he said.

Yadav said, “When Pushpendra Yadav was killed in Jhansi, the government said that it was an encounter. When the family reached the High Court, the court ordered the registration of an FIR against the officials. UP is number one in fake encounters and custodial deaths. We have faith in the court. The court itself can take cognisance and the family should also go to the court. Pushpendra's mother even said that if I do not get justice, I will commit suicide. Why doesn't the UP government encounter the killers?”

He added, “In UP the people close to the chief minister will get flowers and others will get bullets.”

“Nowadays the government is deciding what news channels have to show,” he taunted media at the conference.

