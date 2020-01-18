Indore: Akarsh tops JEE Mains in MP

Indore: Akarsh Jain from Indore is the state topper of JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains January 2020 result. National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE Mains first round late on Friday.

As per the list released of state toppers, Akarsh is the topper of Madhya Pradesh with 99.99 percent.

JEE (Main) Examination for BE (bachelor of engineering)/ B Tech (bachelor of technology) was conducted by NTA between 7th and 9th January 2020 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for BE/B Tech. in this examination.

There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. BE /B Tech was conducted in a total of 6 shifts from Jan 7 to 9.

Talking to Free Press Akarsh said, “It was my first attempt and I am still surprised. I worked really hard and was prepared for the examination. Becoming the state topper is a true surprise. My father (Tarun Jain) is a businessman and mother (Shraddha Jain) is a teacher. So I will be the first one to become an engineer if everything goes well.

I want to do engineering in Computer Science from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay. I actually decided to attempt JEE in class X. I really enjoy Physics and Mathematics. I scored well in both in class X as well. I scored 100 marks in Math and 99 in Science in class X. In order to prepare for JEE, I studied for 9 hours every day, on an average. I feel really happy that I am state topper. It is inspiring for my little sister (Anaanya). I would thank my mentor Kamal Kant sir.”