Indore: Air India passengers hail change of guard

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The passengers of Air India of the region have hailed the change of guard in Air India. They have expressed hope that the airline would become more professional.

Air India is the first airline that started the operation of scheduled commercial flights in the city. Even before nationalisation when it was under the umbrella of Tata group, it operated from the city. The plane used to deliver post and JRD Tata himself flew the aircraft. The country calls him the father of Indian Aviation Industry. Currently, Air India is operating one international (Indore-Dubai) and 3 domestic flights from the city.

After a gap of 69 years Air India has remerged in the Tata Group from Thursday afternoon. Though major changes will take time, but from Friday itself the airline started calling their passengers as ‘Dear Guests’ instead of ‘Atithiyo’.

The passengers who arrived from Mumbai and New Delhi appreciated the initial changes and hoped for more changes to come.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agent’s Federation of India (TAFI) informed here on Friday that many passengers who booked the tickets from him, brief him about their experience of travelling by Air India under the Tatas and most were happy with the change of guard.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:30 AM IST