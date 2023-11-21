Indore: AIMP Gives Medical Aid Of ₹1.50L To Firefighter | Twitter/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) has provided financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh to a firefighter, who sustained serious burn injuries while dousing fire at a plastic factory a few days ago.

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association, informed that some time ago, while controlling the fire incident in the industrial unit of plastic products manufacturer Rajesh Chordiya located at Sanwer Road, fireman Krishnakant Jariya was seriously injured. The association has provided financial help of Rs 1.50 lakh for his treatment, so that he can get proper treatment. The money was handed over by Dewas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki and Fire SP Shashikant Kahkhane.

In a meeting held at the office of AIMP in the presence of Dewas MP Solanki and Fire SP Shashikant Kanakne issues like mock drill for fire safety in industrial institutions and prevention of serious incidents in big industrial institutions were discussed.

MP Solanki said that this is a very serious matter and it is the responsibility of the government as well as the industries to take fire safety measures to prevent the loss of life and property. Mehta said that the association is working with full alertness in this matter and will continue to do so in future also. SP Fire Kanakne said that the department is preparing a fire station in Palda industrial area.

In the meeting Prakash Jain, Pramod Dafaria, Anil Paliwal, JP Nagpal etc. and officials of the Fire Brigade were present.