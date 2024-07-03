Indore: AICTSL To Operate i-Buses From Indore To 9 Other Cities |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AICTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited) is set to introduce electric buses to 9 other cities of Madhya Pradesh to boost connectivity. I-buses were introduced in the city to enhance cleanliness and air quality in Indore.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the connectivity expansion of i-buses operating under BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System), aims to connect Indore with nine other cities. This initiative is part of the central government's Amrit Yojana.

AICTSL PR Officer Mala Thakur stated that cities within a distance of 54 to 200 kilometres from Indore are being considered for electric bus connectivity. Online tenders have already been passed for this purpose.

Buses will operate from AICTSL Geeta Bhawan campus

For now, 26 buses are planned to operate on nine different routes originating from Indore. However, the fare of these buses has not been decided yet. It will be decided after the tender is issued. Fare of these buses will be fixed on the basis of the standards set by the RTO for fares.

According to AICTSL officials, these buses will operate from the AICTSL campus at Geeta Bhavan. Currently, diesel buses run on these nine routes, some of which will be replaced by electric buses.

The exact commencement date for the electric bus operation has not been finalised yet, but preparations are underway, including the tendering process which has faced delays due to lack of initial interest from bus operators. However, AICTSL management is confident that the process will soon be completed, allowing the buses to start running promptly.