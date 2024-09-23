Indore AICTSL Taking Steps To Become Self Sustainable |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) has taken various steps to make the organisation’s system self-sustainable. The chief executive officer of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) Divyank Singh announced that “the organisation is implementing various innovations and improvements to make its system self-sustainable”.

As part of these efforts, a tender for 200 bus shelters under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has been issued, which will help generate revenue. Other than this to enhance passenger convenience, the city bus routes have been rationalised to avoid bunching, ensuring that passengers enjoy a more convenient and time-efficient travel experience.

Additionally, a tender has been invited for the appointment of a consultant to oversee the system's re-engineering process. In efforts to generate more revenue, a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been issued to increase bus fares as necessary and to advertise on BRTS bus stations, I-buses and roll tickets.

These steps aim to bring the system to a break-even point. To promote digital payments, all bus operators have been directed to implement UPI-based ticketing. The necessary procedures to start UPI payments are nearing completion. Last month, the ISBT NayataMundla terminal was inaugurated to ensure the smooth operation of inter-state buses. All essential transportation facilities have been made available for passengers at the terminal.