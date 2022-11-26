Indore: AICC president Kharge to join Bharat Jodo Yatra at Mhow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot have joined Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time | twitter/@INCIndia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge will also join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow. He will come to Indore today evening and will leave for Mhow by road to pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Bhim Janmbhumi.

Later, he will also address a public rally organised at Dream Land Square in Mhow to remember the contribution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and importance of Constitution in society.

Also a large number of Congress leaders and workers from other states are also coming to Indore. The entire city is being decorated to welcome the yatra along the route. Bharat Jodo Yatra will remain in Indore for two days. Rahul Gandhi will have night stay at Lal Bahadur Shastri Football Ground, Nutan. Along with this, a cultural programme is going to be held.

To inspect the locations Congress leaders along with ACP Rajesh Hingankar, DCP Zone 3 Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria and other officials inspected the night stay site of Rahul Gandhi and other venues of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

POLICE DIVERTION

Bharat Jodo Yatra will come from Mhow to Rau Square and then come via Rajendra Nagar, Chanakyapuri Square, Choithram Square, Manik Bagh Bridge, Palsikar Square, Collectorate, Moti Tabela , Harsiddhi, Machhibazar Chauraha, Yashwant Chowk to reach Rajwada where the general meeting will be held.

Restricted route during rally

Rahul Gandhi will enter Indore city at 3:00 pm from Rau Square. Therefore, the movement of all types of vehicles on the above route will be completely prohibited. Therefore, the people who have to come from Rau Square towards Indore city, will be able to come towards Indore by using the Bypass. People coming from Rau Square will be able to come towards Hawa Bangla, Phooti Kothi via overbridge from Rau Square and Nakhrali Dhani Cantt Road. Similarly, people going from Indore towards Rau, Mhow will also be able to use the same route.

Diversion plan during rally

• All types of vehicles coming towards Indore from Rau Square via AB Road will be able to come via the four-lane bypass or Nakhrali Dhani Cantt Road

• Vehicles going from Indore to Mhow will use the bypass from Piplyahana Square to Bicholi Mardana.

• Vehicles going towards Rau and Mhow from Indore West Zone will be able to go towards Mhow via Phooti Kothi, Hawa Bungalow, Cantt Road Square and Rau Square.

• Similarly, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Choithram Square, from Bhanwarkuan Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, from IT Park Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square during Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Similarly, from Transport Nagar T towards Choithram Hospital Road, from Tower Square towards Sonkar Dharamshala, and from Sonkar Dharamshala towards Palsikar Square, from Millat Nagar towards Moti Tabela, from Gautampura T towards Pandhari Nath, from Nandlal Pura Square to Yashwant Chowk and Fruit Market all types of vehicles will be restricted.

• Traffic of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Sanjay Setu towards Nandlalpura and from Mrignayani towards Rajwada.

• Similarly, from Narmada Nagar Square to Rajendra Nagar Bridge, Gopur Square to Chanakyapuri Square, Annapurna Road from Usha Nagar Square to Chanakyapuri Square to Jairampur Square to Collectorate Square all types of vehicles will be restricted.