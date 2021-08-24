Indore: Ahilya Bai's death anniversary celebrations on Sept 6

Indore



The 226th death anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai will be celebrated on 6th September as per Covid protocol.

In the morning, the idol of Devi Ahilya Bai at Rajwada will be garlanded and 'Abhishekam' of Lord Shiva will be done at Indreshwar temple. In the evening, the palanquin yatra will also be taken out.



Ashok Daga, working president of Devi Ahilyotsav Committee and Sharyu Waghmare informed here on Monday said that every year the death anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai is celebrated in a big way, but due to corona, all the events will be curtailed and everything will be done as per the corona protocol.

To decide the outline of the programme, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is also the president of the committee. Mahajan said although the programmes have been curtailed, the enthusiasm should remain intact. She said that for the entire event, work should be done only after taking permission from the district administration and all the workers should follow corona protocol.

Programme heads Sudhir Dedge and Vinita Dharam said that three major events were approved at the meeting. It was decided that her statue would be garlanded in the morning. In the afternoon meritorious students and those who had won various competitions would be honoured. In the evening, a palanquin yatra will be taken out.

Ram Mundra said that more than 1500 entries have come for various competitions, which shows the enthusiasm of the students. All the competitions are being held online. He said that on September 5, the

picture of Ahilya Bai will be distributed at the shops of various merchants. The palanquin route will also be decided with the consent of the administration.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 12:04 AM IST