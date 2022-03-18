Indore: After watching 'The Kashmir Files', saints urge PM to allocate land in Kashmir to re-establish Vedic traditions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After watching 'The Kashmir Files', saints requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate them land in the Kashmir valley so that they can re-establish the Vedic traditions there.

BJP leader from Indore, Deepak Jain booked two theatres and watched the film with hundreds of 'sadhus' on Wednesday.

Mahamandaleshwar Radhe Radhe Baba, a seer who watched the film said, "Kashmir is the land of Lord Kashyap, Lord Shankaracharya's place of worship. In Vedic times, Kashmir was known by the name of Pandits. Today all the saints, Mahamandaleshwar, Batuk had come to watch the film."

He added, "To destroy the Vedic traditions, heinous crimes were done and the Kashmiri pandits were ill-treated. The new generation should be aware of these facts." "I want to thank PM Modi for the decision to scrap Article 370. I also request the PM to allocate the land in Jammu and Kashmir to the saints so that we can establish the Vedic traditions there," Mahamandaleshwar Radhe Radhe Baba added.

He also added that the state and central government should add it in school curriculums or special screenings for the students should be arranged.

Jain said, "Today we got the film screened for our Mahamandaleshwar and saints so that the society can know the reality of the ill-fated act that the Kashmiri Pandits had to go through." He added, "The reality of genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits has been shown in the movie." "After 2014, our nation is changing and so is the thought process of Bollywood film-makers. Various patriotic films are now being made, which were earlier not made in such good numbers or the censor board and the government would not let them released. This has changed now," Jain said.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film as "tax-free".

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:01 AM IST