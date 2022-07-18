Indore: After goof-up, DHE keeps its distance from college admissions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After the goof-up in allocation of seats to students in colleges during the last leg of college level counselling (CLC), Department of Higher Education on Monday allowed fourth round of CLC but distanced itself from the admission process this time.

Returning to the old practice, the DHE permitted principals to finalise the merit list of applicant and allot the seats.

The department also erased the line between minority and non-minority colleges. That means students can take admission in whatever college they wish to.

The CLC round means that colleges would grant admission to the students at their level. But this year, the DHE took up this responsibility. It would get registration done and issue the merit and allotment list.

The DHE goofed-up the allotment process in the last round of CLC as allotted seats to some students in up to 14 colleges even as thousands of other students did not get any berth through the ‘so-called’ CLC.

Till last year, the student would be allotted one college based on his/her priority list. The DHE apparently panicked due to the poor admission scenario and allotted seats in more than one college or course in the last leg of counselling changing the formula completely.

As students and colleges informed the DHE that the admission process had been messed up, the department granted fourth round of CLC with giving full rights to principals to issue merit list.

Admission process simplified

The students will be able to submit applications in the prescribed format from July 19 to July 30 in more than one college as per their wish. College will have to provide the format of the application form free of cost to students. It will be mandatory for the new applicants to register to participate in the fourth phase of CLC round. All the colleges will prepare the merit list and declare the same on August 1. Students allotted seats will have to pay fee by August 5 for confirmation of admission.