Indore: After complaint in tweet; Cops trace girl, book man for sexually harassing her

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After hearing from a woman on a social media platform, additional CP Rajesh Hingankar and his subordinates managed to identify the girl who had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment by a man. On Wednesday, the police registered a case against the accused under sections of rape and started a search for him.

Hingankar has been receiving complaints from people through his Twitter account. On Tuesday, a girl from Neeumch tweeted that she was sexually harassed by a person on the promise of marriage. After this tweet, the officer instructed DCP Sampat Upadhyay to trace the girl and take action against the accused. The police managed to identify the 25-year-old girl, who is residing in a rented house in the Lasudia police station area.

She stated in her complaint to the Lasudia police that she hails from Neemuch and had been staying here for a few years as she works in an event company. A year ago, she met the accused, Amjad, a resident of the Khajrana area, through her friend. Later, they started talking to each other and she befriended him.

According to the complainant, the accused introduced himself as Adigauri and told that he belonged to a Punjabi family. He later promised to marry her and made physical relations with her. She further stated that the accused told her he was unmarried. She got to know about his real name when she checked his identity card in his wallet. When she protested, the accused promised to marry her.

On May 4, the accused told the girl that he was going to sell off his vehicle. After that, he did not return. She also lodged a ‘missing person’ report at the Lasudia police station the next day. She later got to know that Amjad was married and was the father of three children. After that, the girl tweeted and the police took action against the accused. Cops could not arrest the accused till the filing of this report.