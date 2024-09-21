Indore: After 2 Days Detention, 2 Pak Nationals Deported To Sharjah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Pakistani nationals, who landed at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport on Tuesday night after arriving from Sharjah, departed for Sharjah on Thursday late night from Air India Express flight at 12.30 am.

They were kept in detention for 2 days at the airport as they had to land at New Delhi Airport but instead landed at the city airport. Official sources informed that the passengers had a visa from Sharjah to Delhi, but they deboarded the plane at the city airport by mistake. The two Pakistani citizens Vicky Kumar and Poonam Kumari landed at the city airport on Tuesday night arriving on the Air India Express flight from Sharjah.

During the immigration check, it was revealed that they had visas from Sharjah to Delhi. Since the next flight to Sharjah was on Thursday night, both passengers were kept in the detention room at the airport itself. Officials said that Pakistani citizens can land directly only at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai airports.

Thereafter, they can move anywhere in the country. This is why they were stopped from leaving the city airport. The passengers told the officials that they thought that this flight would go from Sharjah to Delhi via Indore, so they boarded it. An aviation expert said that all this happened due to the negligence of the airlines.

Actually, the airlines had to issue boarding passes after checking them in Sharjah. A similar incident had happened once before when the airline issued a boarding pass to a passenger on the basis of e-visa, while the e-visa access facility was not available at the airport.