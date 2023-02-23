Indore: Advanced IFMIS E-Kuber arrives!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Financial transactions in state government offices will have to be made via the advanced version of the Integrated Financial Management & Information System (IFMIS) E-Kuber soon. To make the concerned employees and the officers familiar with operating the E-kuber, a training session will kick-off from February 24 and end on March 2.

Financial transactions etc. of the state government had already begun through IFMIS way back in 2018. The government has now launched the new versions of the system named E-Kuber and at sarkari offices, financial dealings will happen through this.

TRAINING SESSION

In this regard, arrangements have been made by the District Treasury to impart training to the concerned employees of all government offices in the district. The training session will be held at the E-Daksh centre of the satellite building located at the collector’s office premises.

TRAINING IN…

Senior district treasury officer, TS Baghel, informed that employees will be trained in issues like service matters, pension, e-sign, e-kuber, pay-roll, Aadhaar-based payment, vendor payment, e-payment, fail-challan, compassionate grant etc.

COMPULSORY TRAINING…

The heads of all government offices in the district have been asked to compulsorily send their employees for training on the scheduled day. The employees have been told to take the training programme sincerely so that they can handle matters independently and not depend on any concern.

During the training, if employees do not present their doubts in writing, it will be considered that they are proficient in the system and will be handling matters thereafter single-handedly without back-up support.

