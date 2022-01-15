Indore: Adulterated ghee worth lakhs seized from factory

Indore

Joint team of the Lasudia police and food department raided a factory and seized adulterated or substandard ghee worth lakhs of rupees from there on Friday. The samples have been collected by the officials for further tests.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of Lasudia police station in charge Indramani Patel and his team accompanied by the food department officials raided the factory being run in a building in Lasudia Mori area. The owner, Rupesh Solanki of Shahpur in Betul district was running the factory.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was preparing substandard or adulterated ghee using some raw material. He used to pack the ghee in the containers with name Amur Milk Club Private Limited.

TI Patel said that the samples of the ghee were taken and about 450 kilograms of ghee was seized from the spot. About 50 kilograms of paneer and the packing machines were also seized from the spot. The police are trying to know about his other accomplices.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:56 AM IST