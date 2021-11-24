Indore: Admission window opens again in colleges from today

Indore

Accepting request by private colleges, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Tuesday permitted fourth additional round of college-level counselling (CLC) for admission in traditional undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The CLC is going to start on Wednesday and continue till November 29.

Students who had not registered previously can do the needful till November 27 and also get their documents verified.

Those who had got themselves registered in previous rounds do not have to register again.

The registered students will have to submit their application in the college they want to take admission between 10 am and 12 noon. On the same day, the admission list will be declared and students would be required to pay fees by 11 am the following day.

This year, total of three rounds of counselling were done for admission in UG and PG courses. First two rounds were online admission rounds and third round was college-level counselling (CLC).

Initially, the late date for admission was September 30.

However, the DHE permitted three more CLC round as lakhs of seats were vacant in colleges. On October 28, the admissions were closed but colleges sought one more round. Nearly 25 days after closing admission, the DHE permitted fourth round of CLC on Tuesday. As per information, around 4 lakh seats are still vacant in colleges across the state.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:03 AM IST