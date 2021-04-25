Indore: Administration takes U-turn, now all petrol pumps reopen

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major U-turn, district administration on Sunday allowed all petrol pumps in the city and Mhow to open after the decision to put a curb backfired.

Now all pumps in the city and cantonment will be remain open from 7 am to 11 pm.

With the introduction of Janta Curfew, the district administration had put a check on petrol pumps and allowed merely 20 pumps only to open.

This led to chaos as large number of people gathered at petrol pumps for purchasing fuel for their vehicles. The huge crowds at pumps sent ripples through district administration during these tough times of Covid-19.

The very next day, the district administration amended its order and permitted 16 more petrol pumps to operate but still the mad rush for fuel continued in the city and the number of people did not come down significantly at fuel pumps.

On Sunday, the district administration permitted all pumps in the city and cantonment to function.

Through an order, additional collector Abhay Bedekar said that three pervious orders pertaining to petrol pumps at the time of Janta Curfew stands cancelled. Now, all pumps can remain open from 7 am to 11 pm, he added.