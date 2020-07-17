Indore: Administration pulls the plug on Cafe Unplugged for violating corona protocol

Following complaints that people were chilling out at Café Unplugged at Rajendra Nagar, especially during this pandemic era when strict protocols were in place, the administration has pulled the plug on it on Friday.

Besides this, a seating arrangement was built by encroaching the green zone area outside the cafe. The admin team was led by ADM BBS Tomar.

ACTION TIME

At least 10 to 12 students were “huddled” inside the café premises in a group and none were wearing masks. Social distancing was tossed out of the window, it seemed.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate, Indore, July 14,2020, refreshments have been allowed only till 10 am. Theencroachment (on the green area) was removed right away. Due tonon-compliance of the July 14 order, a penalty of Rs 5,000 was slapped on Cafe Unplugged and it was sealed. ADM Tomar said if the business units/establishments keep violating rules, legal action will be taken