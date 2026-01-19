MP News: After Punishment Transfers, Officers Get Key Positions | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punishment awarded to the officers by the government for showing negligence in work or for creating controversies does not last long in the state.

The officers, who had been shifted for accidents or for some other reasons, were given important postings afterwards.

The then commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), who was removed after the deaths of several people due to contaminated water, was posted as managing director of MP Tourism Development Corporation. The posting has raised a storm.

Before Yadav, a few other officers who had been shifted from their places of posting as punishment were given important positions.

After taking over as Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav transferred collector of Guna district Tarun Rathi and several other officers because of a bus accident, but, after a while, Rathi was appointed health commissioner.

According to the transfer list issued on Sunday, Rathi was posted as commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department.

Collector of Shajapur district Kishore Kanyal was removed for misbehaving with a driver. Now, Kanyal is the collector of Guna. Before this, he had been posted to Sheopur.

The then collector of Seoni, Kshitij Singhal, was shifted after the death of cows. He was recently sent as commissioner of IMC. Before joining IMC, Shingal was the MD of Central Region Power Distribution Company.

The then collector Deepak Arya, who was transferred from Sagar after the deaths of children due to the collapse of a wall, was posted as the chief executive officer of the MP Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA).

Navneet Kothari, who was transferred after the controversy in the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), was posted as principal secretary in Lok Bhawan, which was earlier known as Raj Bhawan.

Rewa commissioner Anil Suchari, who was shifted because of the chief minister s anger, was posted as the commissioner of the Sagar division.

A few months ago, Saurav Suman, who was transferred from the post of collector in Jabalpur, was sent as the director of the backward caste welfare department.

Buddhesh Vaidya, who was shifted from Vidisha, is the secretary of the Secondary Education Board. Earlier, he was a deputy secretary home.

Those responsible for deaths rewarded: Patwari

Reacting to the transfer of Dileep Yadav, MPCC president Jitu Patwari said those who had been responsible for deaths were rewarded.

He said the order suspending additional commissioner Rohit Sissoniya was yet to be made public.

Similarly, Dinesh Maurya, who was removed after the deaths of children due to toxic cough syrup, was posted as deputy secretary of the General Administration.

The Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, said after the deaths in Indore, the IMC commissioner had been promoted within 16 days of the incident.