Indore: Admin Frees Land Worth Rs 15.45 Cr From Encroachers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out a major operation against those who illegally encroached on government land in the city on Tuesday. Under this, 27600 square feet of land with a market value of more than Rs 15 crore was freed from encroachment.

The action was taken by SDM Juni Indore Ghanshyam Dhangar and Tehsildar Jagdish Randhawa. SDM Juni Indore Dhangar informed that the land freed from encroachment is a valuable land of village Khajrana located in the middle of Indore city on Khasra number 442/1, which is registered in the name of urban sealing of Madhya Pradesh government.

New houses were being built illegally on the said land by encroachers Azhar, son of Sirajuddin Pathan, Safdar, son of Ghulam Mohammad, Sheikh Suleman, son of Sheikh Babu, Parveen, wife of Liaquat, Salim, son of Ishaq Patel and Arif son of Nazir Mohammad. After registering a formal case against the said encroachers in the Tehsil Court and giving them the due opportunity of hearing, the land was freed from encroachers Azhar, Safdar, Sheikh Suleman, Parveen, Salim and Arif. More than 27600 square feet of land was freed. The market value of the said land is approximately Rs 15.45 crore.