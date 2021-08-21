Indore: ​Addl Secy to GoI inspects light house project

Advertisement

Indore

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, Surendra Kumar Bagde inspected the light house project being built in Kanadia under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

During the inspection, Bagde asked officials to set a target of February 2022 to complete the light house project. It is proposed to build a light houses using advanced technology.

Besides, a sewerage treatment plant is also being constructed at the site, so that the sewerage water can be treated by and reused. During the review, instructions were given to make time-voice charts for monitoring the work.

Bagde said light house projects have been started by the Prime Minister in 6 cities of the country, one of which includes Indore.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:11 AM IST