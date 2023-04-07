Indore: Addiction turns students into mobile snatchers 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four college students were arrested for mobile phone snatching in the city on Friday. Seventeen mobile phones and a gold chain were also recovered from them. They allegedly confessed to committing the crime to fulfil their need for addiction.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, a woman was robbed of her mobile phone in the Officers Colony on April 3. Three youths on a scooter had robbed her and they fled the scene. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and started a search for them. On the instruction of the senior officials, a team was constituted to identify the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested four persons named Rupesh, Sohail, Aman and Kapil from the area. The accused allegedly informed the police that they needed money to fulfil their addiction so they started snatching mobile phones from the people in isolated places in the city. They are being questioned for other such crimes in the city and other places. The accused are the students of a college in the city. Police said that they used to sell the phones after changing their IMEIs and pattern locks.