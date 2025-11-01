Indore News: Medicaps University Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured

Indore News: College Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic road accident on Friday evening, a Medicaps University bus carrying students, hit a two-wheeler on Rajkumar Bridge, killing one person and injuring another when they were returning home after finishing work.

MG Road police said the impact was so severe that one of the riders died on the spot after the bus’s wheel ran over his head, while the other was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The reckless driver tried to flee the scene, but passersby chased the bus on motorcycles. Despite several attempts to stop the bus, the driver continued to drive recklessly. One of the chasers boarded the moving vehicle and managed to overpower the driver near Malwa Mill.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Devi Singh Baghel, a native of Vidisha district, who was residing in Musakhedi area. The injured man has been identified as Prem Mandloi, a native of Khargone who was residing in Palda area.

Devi’s friends said he worked as a supervisor at a private construction company on Super Corridor Road, while Prem works as a driver. Both were returning home when they met with the accident at around 6.15 pm.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said the bus, bearing registration number MP09FA8748, was heading towards Madhumilan from Rau when it hit the bike while moving up the Rajkumar Bridge.

Police registered a case against the driver under sections 281, 125(a), and 106 of the BNS and detained him, TI Sisodia added.

Past incident involving Medicaps bus

On August 20, another Medicaps University bus claimed lives of two people, including a Class XII student and a software engineer, and left three others critically injured after hitting four vehicles between Antim Square and Bada Ganpati Square in the Malharganj police station area.

Drunk driver drives college bus carrying students, detained

Police arrested a college bus driver for driving under the influence of alcohol while carrying students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Aerodrome police station area. The police registered a case against the driver and seized the bus.

According to additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma, a complaint was received around 6 pm that a college bus (registration number MP41P0629) was being driven recklessly at high speed on Airport Road near Bijasan T-Point, heading from Gandhinagar toward the airport.

The police intercepted the bus at Bijasan T-Point and on checking found several students seated inside. The police conducted a breathalyser test of the driver which confirmed he was heavily intoxicated.