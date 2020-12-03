Indore: Actor Jatin Sarna celebrates success of his web show

Indore: Actor Jatin Sarna was in the city to promote his web show Dark 7 White on Thursday. He is essaying the role of ACP Abhimanyu, receiving a lot of appreciation for his tough and quirky role as a cop who is on his mission to find the criminal. Celebrating the success of the show, Jatin recently flew down to Indore to interact with his fans and members of the media and gave them some interesting trivia on the show.

//What attracted you to begin your career as an actor?

I think glamour of film industry, fact that you can not only tell your stories to few people surrounding you but you can reach out to maximum number of people to showcase your talent because in a very earliest stage of my life I realised that have ability to dance, act, perform and I wanted make a career out of it. It took very long to express my feelings that I want to go movies and all but finally they started supporting me lately.

// How do you take rejection in your life?

Rejection has supported me, it ignited that fire that I have so much to do, I have so much to prove. It never let me down, it always pushed me to work hard.

//Of all the roles, you have played in the past, which is your favourite?

I think my favourite is still to come. I enjoy every role, I took all the roles because I love the character. But yes I really like my character Bunty in Scared Games and sanjay foreigner from Meeruthiya Gangsters.

//What sort of roles will you be seeking in the future?

I really want to do proper bollywood romantic movie, romantic comedy movie and also a lot of action as I have been a huge admirer of Akshay Kumar.

//What has been your greatest accomplishment as an actor?

Still to find, but yes I am very thankful to god, my family, followers, fans that gave me this opportunity to show my talent. Basically, I am doing what I love.

//How do you feel to be in Indore?

I’ve had fans in Indore since the time I’ve been doing theatre. I have performed two of my favourite plays here one is Khidki and another one is Aankh Micholi. It feels great to be back here to promote and celebrate the success of my new show Dark7White. It’s always been a pleasure to visit the city. Being a die-hard foodie, it simply isn’t possible to leave Indore without having visited my favourite parts of the city, that being Chappan and Sarafa. The locals here are extremely humble and fun to interact with. I look forward to coming back here again, meeting all these amazing people, and visiting the places again.

//What are your next projects ?

My next movie is Kabir Khan’s 83, I am also reading lots of scripts because these days script is king. Definitely I will come with great news in the year 2021.