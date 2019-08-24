Indore: Action initiated against Sai Prime Infra Buildcon

Indore: Under the campaign of diversion fee due recovery drive, the district administration has initiated action against Sai Prime Infra Buildcon located close to Kshipra village for recovering dues. The plant of Sitashree Foods Pvt Ltd is also being seized under the drive.

SDM Ravish Kumar Informed that the land purchased by Sai Prime Infra Buildcon located in village Lasudia Parmar has been seized as the developed did not pay Rs 7,00,059 diversion fee.

The administration will also recover Rs 2,23,32,734 as land diversion fee from Kulbhushan Mittal. A special land diversion fee recovery camp will be organised at Kshipra on August 26 from 11 am under the court of Naib Tehsildar Tappa.