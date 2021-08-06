Indore

State home minister and Indore district incharge Narottam Mishra here on Friday said that action will be taken against all types of mafia under Gangster Act. He stated that soon a proposal for the same will be put before cabinet for approval.

“Whether the person is liquor or land mafia or is involved in any type of serious organized crime then he will have to face imprisonment of up to 10 years and bear a fine of Rs 25,000,” he told reporters during his visit to BJP office.

The Home Minister said that it is very important to instill fear of law among the mafia.

Mishra said that special fast track courts will be set up for trial against mafia.

He said that witnesses against such criminals will testify in closed rooms without any fear.

Over his daredevil act at flood ravaged Datia, Mishra said that the circumstances had prompted him to do so. “For saving precious lives, it was necessary for me to snake my way into flood hit village,” he said.

On former chief minister Kamal Nath's charge of BJP's preparation for celebration amid the disaster, Mishra said that Nath never faced a disaster like flood. “Those who do closed room politics should not give advice to others,” he said.

Mishra meets local party leaders

Mishra met many leaders at the BJP office. BJP organization secretary Jaipal Singh Chavda, city president Gaurav Ranadive, state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, Jitu Jirati, Dr Tej Bahadur Singh, Ashish Sharma, MLA Mahendra Hardia, Malini Goud, Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Gopikrishna Nema, Madhu Verma, Umesh Sharma, Anju Makhija, Mudra Shastri met Mishra.