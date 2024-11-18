 Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with its drive against antisocial elements/criminals in the city the police booked 115 people for driving vehicles under the influence of liquor on Saturday night and action was taken against 583 people for their involvement in criminal activities in the city.

On the instruction of commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, the DCPs of all zones briefed their subordinates and constituted teams to take action against the criminals in the city. A total of 1298 people and their vehicles were checked. 330 warranties including permanent, arrest warranties were executed during the action.

