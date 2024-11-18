Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with its drive against antisocial elements/criminals in the city the police booked 115 people for driving vehicles under the influence of liquor on Saturday night and action was taken against 583 people for their involvement in criminal activities in the city.

On the instruction of commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, the DCPs of all zones briefed their subordinates and constituted teams to take action against the criminals in the city. A total of 1298 people and their vehicles were checked. 330 warranties including permanent, arrest warranties were executed during the action.

Twelve cases of liquor consumption at public places were made by the police. Preventive action has been taken against 125 antisocial elements. The policemen carrying breath analysers checked vehicle drivers and found 115 of them under the influence of alcohol. They were booked under section 185 of the Mother Vehicle Act and their vehicles were also seized.

Rajendra Nagar police station staff caught a person named Krishna with a stolen bike while Khajrana police caught an on the run accused of a crime. The action has been taken against the accused, who were on the run in the different crimes.