Indore: ACHHE DIN FOR MGM, WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!, CM to inaugurate projects galore on Feb 13

MGM Medical College | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is set for Achhe Din as the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to inaugurate eight new/upgraded infrastructure of the college and associated hospitals on February 13.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh would officially inaugurate the facilities developed and upgraded at a whopping cost of Rs 295 crore including the official inauguration of MTH Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye, newly shifted bone marrow transplant unit to Super Speciality Hospital, and burn unit at MY Hospital.

Overseeing the CM’s visit, district administration and the medical college have started preparations. In this regard, the divisional commissioner, Pawan Sharma, and collector Ilayaraja T reached MY Hospital and School of Excellence to inspect the facilities.

The officials have directed the college authorities to make required changes and complete the finishing work before the D-Day.

According to college administration, the projects likely to be inaugurated by the chief minister include the infrastructure development in medical college for upgradation of UG seats from 150 to 250 seats, inauguration of MTH Hospital, inauguration of School of Excellence for Eye, 32-bed hostel of MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute, bone marrow unit in Super Speciality Hospital, burn unit in MY Hospital, and foundation stone-laying of School of Excellence Mental Hospital.

“Many of our infrastructure development projects are ready and likely to be inaugurated by the chief minister. These facilities will help in upgrading the facilities in the college for the welfare of students as well as for the patients,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

MGM Medical College administration was seeking CM’s time to get these facilities inaugurated and even started MTH Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye and the Bone Marrow Unit without any official inauguration.

CM to participate in programmes at Rajwada, Betma

During his visit, the CM will also participate in programmes at Rajwada, and in Betma. He would also participate in programmes of Vikas Yatra as well.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)