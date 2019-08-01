Indore: Accused steal money using TI’s debit card

Indore: Five members of an inter-state gang, who were arrested by Banganga police for duping people in ATM booths by switching off machine while one is withdrawing money, were taken by the police for demonstration on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the accused used debit card of Banganga police station incharge Indramani Patel and stole Rs 1000 from his account within minutes. ASP Prashant Choubey said that the accused were on police remand and were taken to the ATM booth where they stole money using TI's debit card by switching off the ATM.

Police officials were shocked to see the modus operandi of the accused. Later, they were taken back to police station and they were produced before the court they were sent to jail.