 Indore: Accused Arrested For Attempt To Murder, Paraded In The Area
The accused had a dispute with the victim’s son over cannabis distribution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a person in connection with a case of attempt to murder in the Dwarkapuri area on Saturday and paraded him in the area. The accused had a dispute with the victim’s son over cannabis distribution.

Police also arrested the victim’s son for criminal activities. According to police, a woman lodged a complaint at Dwarkapuri police station, alleging that Mahesh Topi, a resident of Bagh Tanda, had tried to kill her by hitting her with a brick.

Police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Police installed barricades at different spots in the Dwarkapuri area and finally arrested the accused.

Mahesh had a dispute with the woman’s son Shubham Nepali over cannabis distribution. Mahesh is a habitual offender involved in attacking people, selling illegal liquor and extortion.

