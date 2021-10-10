Indore: Aastha soni selected for Drug Discovery Mentorship and Training Program

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science brought laurels for the city for securing a place in a national level training program ‘Drug Discovery Mentorship and Training Program’.

Aastha Soni, a student of Masters in Pharmacy was a team member of “Let’s dissolve It” lead by Dr. Omprakash Tanwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy of the college.

This training program is organized under Drug Discovery Hackathon (DDH 2020) competition, a joint initiative of AICTE, CSIR, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and supported by the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt. of India, NIC and MyGov.

The DDH 2020 competition was organized to discover new drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 or Corona disease. Based on Aastha’s research contributions for this hackathon, Dr Tanwar forwarded her application for this training, and only 35 fortunate students were selected for this training.

The training will be given by eminent scientists from India and abroad.

The team from SGSITS reached the second round but could not reach the zenith, however, according to Dr Tanwar this was a great learning for all the members of the team.

The members of the team; Dr. Neha Kawathekar, Dr Lalit Purohit, Dr Parimal Kar (IIT Indore), and students including Shubham Patel, Upesh Mandloi. The director of the Institute Dr Rakesh Saksena also congratulated Aastha for this achievement. He is eager to see many more accomplishments from this team.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:16 PM IST