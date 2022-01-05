e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Indore: 99,530 teens vaccinated in Indore till date under Maha Vaccination Drive ‘Mission 15-18’

The figure is close to the primary target of 2 lakh vaccinations in Indore. On Tuesday, 47,554 eligible students received the jab in the Indore district. The vaccination drive went on at a slower pace at a few private schools. Only 50 students in one school were vaxxed as opposed to 150 students
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The overall number of students in the age group of 15 to 18 years vaccinated till Tuesday was 99,530. It is close to the primary target of achieving 2 lakh vaccination in Indore. On Monday, close to the target of 55,000 students to be vaccinated on the first day, 51,925 students in the age group of 15 to 18 years were vaccinated in Indore district.

On Tuesday, 47,554 students in the age group of 15 to 18 years were vaccinated in Indore district on Tuesday.

Schools were at ease as at least the health department teams brought their own tablets for registration on the second day. “The first day was very challenging as the health department teams expected the schools to operate the system with their cell phones for registration,” Gopal Soni, vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Board Private Schools’ Association, said.

The vaccination drive was slower at a few private schools on Tuesday, as only 50 students were vaccinated as opposed to 150 students in one school. But many schools had a better turnout on the second day. In many schools, the number of students getting vaccinated was much higher.

Some schools even recorded a higher number. Angel Hearts Academy reported 311 vaccinations on Tuesday.

‘A few issues with server’

‘In my school (Career Academy), about 145 students were vaccinated yesterday and, today, we were able to inoculate 185 students. On Monday, the number was lower because of issues with registrations. We faced a few issues with server even today, but it was generally better than yesterday and the speed was smooth’ — Prem Joshi, owner, Career Academy

Vaxxed students take the day off

Most students who were vaccinated on Monday did not turn up to attend school on Tuesday. The school principals checked on them and most of them had fever. As a precautionary measure, too, some parents chose to skip regular school for the day

‘Now, we are vaccinated’

§ The vaccination campaign for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years is being conducted at 387 private and government schools

§ The campaign started on Monday (January 3) and will end on Saturday (January 8)

§ Students held up placards saying, ‘Now, we’re vaccinated’ and clicked pictures

§ These pictures were sent to all the other students to promote the idea of vaccination

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
