Punjab Government enforces night curfew until January 15
The Punjab Government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15.
In a press release, the Government said, "Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab.
The press release further said, "All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated." "All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed. AC buses will run at 50 per cent of capacity." Moreover, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private office, the order read.
COVID-19 spreading faster, people need to be cautious: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious. He also informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms.
"Today Arvind Kejriwal has been found positive. Symptoms are mild. He is in isolation right now and he has appealed to people who have come in contact with him to must go for tests," Jain told ANI.
Omicron tally in India stands at 1,892, says Union Health Ministry
1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, Union health ministry informed on Tuesday.
COVID-19: India reports 37,379 fresh cases, 124 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 11,007 recoveries, and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours.
With Agency Inputs.
